Humanities Texas will host its 16th annual Holiday Book Fair, featuring 19 Texas authors: H. W. Brands, Jennifer L. Bristol, Jenny Browne, Pamela Colloff, Lauren Hough, C.S. Jennings, Bret Anthony Johnston, Naomi Shihab Nye, Karen Olsson, Morgan Page and Dustin Rice, Rose Smith, Mary Helen Specht, Don Tate, Deb Olin Unferth, Lawrence Wright, Anne Wynter, Debbie Zapata, and Jenny Tinghui Zhang.

The authors will visit with the public and sign copies of their latest books, which Humanities Texas will offer for purchase at a discounted price. Available titles include fiction, nonfiction, and poetry, with selections for both adults and young readers.

All proceeds benefit Texas libraries.