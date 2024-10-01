Hyde Park Theatre presents Booger Red

Booger Red survives a rough childhood, becoming a renowned Hellfire and Brimstone Southern Baptist preacher. Can preacher’s kid Jimmy emerge from under his shadow, finding his own unique voice?

Loosely based on stories from Jim Loucks’ childhood, Booger Red is the story of someone finding their own unique voice, resisting the pressures of society’s ideas of who they should be, and forging their own way.

Loucks was named Best Solo Performance at Houston Fringe for Booger Red and at the Tucson Fringe for The Biscuiteater.