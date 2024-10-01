Quantcast

Hyde Park Theatre presents Booger Red

Photo courtesy of Jim Loucks

Booger Red survives a rough childhood, becoming a renowned Hellfire and Brimstone Southern Baptist preacher. Can preacher’s kid Jimmy emerge from under his shadow, finding his own unique voice?

Loosely based on stories from Jim Loucks’ childhood, Booger Red is the story of someone finding their own unique voice, resisting the pressures of society’s ideas of who they should be, and forging their own way.

Loucks was named Best Solo Performance at Houston Fringe for Booger Red and at the Tucson Fringe for The Biscuiteater.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.ticketweb.com/event/booger-red-hyde-park-theatre-tickets/13627604

TICKET INFO

$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
