Hyde Park Theatre presents FronteraFest

FronteraFest is five weeks of alternative, offbeat, new, and just plain off-the-wall fringe theatre. It is produced in collaboration with ScriptWorks,, a group dedicated to supporting emerging playwrights and developing new dramatic works.

The Short Fringe is the centerpiece of the festival, featuring a new, unjuried bill of four or five plays no longer than 25 minutes each. They could be monologues, plays in progress, comedy improv, cabaret singers, avant-garde dance, short films, multimedia, or whatever else the creators come up with.

The festival also includes Mi Casa es Su Teatro, a day of curated site-based work performed in local homes and other surprising locales.