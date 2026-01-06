Quantcast

Hyde Park Theatre presents FronteraFest

Photo by Bret Brookshire

FronteraFest is five weeks of alternative, offbeat, new, and just plain off-the-wall fringe theatre. It is produced in collaboration with ScriptWorks,, a group dedicated to supporting emerging playwrights and developing new dramatic works.

The Short Fringe is the centerpiece of the festival, featuring a new, unjuried bill of four or five plays no longer than 25 minutes each. They could be monologues, plays in progress, comedy improv, cabaret singers, avant-garde dance, short films, multimedia, or whatever else the creators come up with.

The festival also includes Mi Casa es Su Teatro, a day of curated site-based work performed in local homes and other surprising locales.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.hydeparktheatre.org/fronterafest2026

TICKET INFO

