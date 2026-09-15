Hyde Park Theatre presents The Making of a Great Moment
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Photo courtesy of Hyde Park Theatre
In the hilarious play The Making of a Great Moment, two actors, members of the "Victoria Canada Bicycle Theatre Company" - one a bit older and more cynical, one a bit younger and more hopeful - aspire to change people’s lives with the power of theater.
In the hilarious play The Making of a Great Moment, two actors, members of the "Victoria Canada Bicycle Theatre Company" - one a bit older and more cynical, one a bit younger and more hopeful - aspire to change people’s lives with the power of theater.
WHEN
WHERE
Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.hydeparktheatre.org/makingofagreat
TICKET INFO
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