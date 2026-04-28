Hyde Park Theatre presents Wakey, Wakey

Hyde Park Theatre will present a revival of Wakey, Wakey, a funny, devastating play in which a man tries to come to terms with what one small life can mean. Ken Webster will reprises his performance, and Rebecca Robinson will also reprise her original role.
Hyde Park Theatre will present a revival of Wakey, Wakey, a funny, devastating play in which a man tries to come to terms with what one small life can mean. Ken Webster will reprises his performance, and Rebecca Robinson will also reprise her original role.
WHEN
WHERE
Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.hydeparktheatre.org/wakey2026
TICKET INFO
$25-$28
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