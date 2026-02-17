Quantcast

Hyde Park Theatre presents Witch

eventdetail
Photo by Bret Brookshire

The village thinks old Elizabeth is a witch. But when a charming, affable Devil arrives, only Elizabeth - not the rich young man devoted to Morris dancing (and another, secret thing); not his ruthlessly ambitious adopted brother; not the village girl he’s stringing along - only Elizabeth cannot be tempted ... maybe. And maybe that’s what the Devil can’t resist.

WHEN

WHERE

Hyde Park Theatre
511 W 43rd St, Austin, TX 78751, USA
https://www.hydeparktheatre.org/witch

TICKET INFO

$25-$28

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
