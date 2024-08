Fantasy A Gets a Mattress is a surrealistic neorealist dark comedy filmed in Seattle starring real-life rapper with autism, Fantasy A, as himself. The story follows Fantasy A after he's kicked out of his group home for disabled adults. Along the way, he faces off against seedy club owners, hip-hop vampires, scummy dojo losers, and a slew of other wack Seattleites who hope to stop Fantasy A in his tracks and crush his dreams of fame, fortune, and a safe place to catch some Zs.