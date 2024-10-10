ICOSA Collective presents Amos Cochran: "Color Field Outside/In and N.I. (Natural Intelligence)" opening day

ICOSA Collective will present two sound pieces by Amos Cochran: Color Field Outside/In and N.I. (Natural Intelligence).

Cochran, an interdisciplinary artist, is an Emmy-Nominated composer working at the intersection of organic and digital material. As an artist, he uses sound and projected imagery to create a modern experience that challenges the viewers psychological experience with themselves.

As a film composer, he gravitates towards work that challenges the traditional form and process of how a score best supports the story. Often using traditional instruments in abstract ways and creating a musical identity for the viewer to float through while they are experiencing their version of the story.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.