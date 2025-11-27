ICOSA Collective presents Ariana Gomez and Chantal Lesley: "The Moon Knows Your Name" opening reception

"The Moon Knows Your Name" brings together the work of Ariana Gomez and Chantal Lesley, two artists whose practices explore memory, myth, and the fragile boundaries between reality and the imagined. Rooted in photography and expanded through textiles, sculpture, installation, and film, both artists create visual languages that hold what slips between generations, across geographies, and through the quiet terrain of grief, longing, and becoming.



In the exhibition, the moon serves as witness, guide, and mirror - a patient keeper of histories too vast or tender to speak aloud. For Gomez and Lesley, the moon does not simply illuminate; it remembers. It pulls at the ocean of the subconscious, surfaces what refuses to disappear, and casts a light that binds past and future, the living and the remembered, the rooted and the untethered.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 3, 2026.