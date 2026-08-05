ICOSA Collective presents Chantal Lesley annd Ana Treviño: "Gestures of Care" opening reception

"Gestures of Care" examines motherhood not as a fixed identity but as an evolving set of actions, relationships, and responsibilities. Bringing together photography, video, collage, textiles, and sculpture, the exhibition asks what constitutes motherhood and whether it can be understood beyond biological or societal definitions.

Working from distinct yet intersecting perspectives, Ana Treviño and Chantal Lesley explore these themes through lived experience and aspiration. One is grounded in the daily realities of raising a child; the other is rooted in the practices of care, longing, and possibility that surround maternal impulses, whether realized or not. Together, their work suggests that motherhood is an active, ongoing practice.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 12.