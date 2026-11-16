In the dark days of the calendar, "Last Light" is an exhibit that glows. Painters Matt Rebholz and Erin Curtis present new bodies of work that share a vocabulary of color and a fascination with natural and supernatural landscapes that are strange and familiar.

The exhibition is anchored by paintings that draw the viewer in and read like portals into other worlds. Rebholz’s paintings are empty, sparse and hum with a vibrating energy and radioactive intensity. The clean and precise surfaces build to undulating ridges and cliffs of bright green, glowing pink and acid yellow rocks that surge and fall toward lapping shores of unknown waters.

The works in this series are translated from film stills borrowed from the 2010 Martin Scorsese film Shutter Island. Rebholz’s work is frequently informed by shots from movies that he has intimate and deeply personal relationships with. Through the process of curating and translating these film stills, his work serves as a meditation on the language of cinema, a deconstruction of the history of landscape painting, and an exploration into internal worlds.

Curtis’ paintings slide between states of diffuse, melted abstraction and recognizable scenes of nature. Some paintings feel like being caught in thick clouds of spilled paint, a stateless place of color and material without ground or gravity; other paintings offer recognizable horizons and familiar shapes of foliage, stylized and patterned with color. The works balance between order and disorder, with precisely drawn lines and patterns of ballpoint pen that are undone by liquid pours.

Both Rebholz and Curtis’ works balance emptiness and obsession. And while many of the works can hint at melancholy and nostalgia, a love of color and deep connection to the time and process of making art illuminates the work and points toward the future.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 2, 2027.