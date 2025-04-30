ICOSA Collective presents Jacqueline Overby and Lana Waldrep Appl: "A Whisper Campaign" opening reception

A whisper is not always a secret. Sometimes it's a suggestion, a cue, or an offering. A whisper implies intimacy, a closeness between speaker and listener. But it also implies distance - something overheard, elusive, hard to grasp. A whisper can spread without origin, carried ear to ear, image to image. It’s persistent, gentle, and full of tension.

A whisper can be the start of something - a ruffled mumble of quiet, a voice not yet certain of itself. Whispers are tentative expressions of possibilities. Whispers can carry with them the strength of thousands or the whimper of a dying effort.

In "A Whisper Campaign," artists Jacqueline Overby and Lana Waldrep Appl probe the subtle yet insistent presence of whispers - those quiet, context-rich messages that challenge us to listen more closely. The exhibition explores what is peripheral, ambient, and often ignored, making space for what typically fades into the background. Whispers are messages that you have to work to receive. You have to lean in and choose to hear. Whispers do not demand your attention, they appeal to curiosity. They provoke your attention.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until June 21.