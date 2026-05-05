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ICOSA Collective presents Juliette Miller Herrera Nickle and Leon Alesi: "Dead Breakfast" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of ICOSA Collective

ICOSA Collective presents "Dead Breakfast," an exhibition of new works from Juliette Miller Herrera Nickle and Leon Alesi.

Working across installation, manipulated photography, collage, painting, performance, and found materials, the exhibition navigates the fragile act of sharing space. Each artist maintains their individual practice and aesthetic, allowing moments of convergence and tension to emerge organically.

The result is both contained and sprawling: a collaged environment that challenges perception and embraces grit. A place where textures echo like ancestral gestures, language shifts form and silence becomes whole.

"Dead Breakfast" is discovery and dialogue while responding to modifications of our neighborhood, social structure, and the spaces we inhabit. Our collected experience, both intimate and unsettled.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 20.

ICOSA Collective presents "Dead Breakfast," an exhibition of new works from Juliette Miller Herrera Nickle and Leon Alesi.

Working across installation, manipulated photography, collage, painting, performance, and found materials, the exhibition navigates the fragile act of sharing space. Each artist maintains their individual practice and aesthetic, allowing moments of convergence and tension to emerge organically.

The result is both contained and sprawling: a collaged environment that challenges perception and embraces grit. A place where textures echo like ancestral gestures, language shifts form and silence becomes whole.

"Dead Breakfast" is discovery and dialogue while responding to modifications of our neighborhood, social structure, and the spaces we inhabit. Our collected experience, both intimate and unsettled.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 20.

WHEN

WHERE

Icosa Collective
916 Springdale Rd Building 2 #102, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.icosacollective.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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