ICOSA Collective presents Matt Rebholz and Jenn Wilson Shepherd: "Enclaves" opening reception

in "Enclaves," Matt Rebholz and Jenn Wilson Shepherd explore the relationship of the world beyond humanism where people are not the central focal point. This omission of humanity in favor of vast depopulated landscapes and wildlife beyond classification examines our current crisis in the age of the Anthropocene and the artists’ tensions between the absence of humanity and the necessity of a human hand to generate the source material.

Both artists present worlds where humanity has been omitted in favor of primordial or post-apocalyptic landscapes. Rebholz’s compositions are drawn from film stills borrowed from movies that he has a deep, personal relationship with while Wilson Shepherd’s work is informed by images captured by wildlife camera traps and our cultural history and documentation of extinct animals.

Followed by the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until October 26.