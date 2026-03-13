ICOSA Collective presents Monica Mohnot and Jenn Wilson Shepherd: "Towards a soft animism" opening reception

In "Towards a soft animism," Monica Mohnot and Jenn Wilson Shepherd present works that explore how presence can be sensed without being fully fixed or contained. Both artists approach the image as a kind of archive. An archive that records traces of time, movement, memory, touch, and encounters rather than presenting stable representations.

Mohnot’s woven and painted surfaces accumulate memory through layers of stitching, dye, and pigment, creating tactile fields where forms suggest bodies, landscapes, or internal systems without fully resolving. Wilson Shepherd’s practice similarly engages traces rather than direct depiction, drawing from camera trap imagery in which animals activate the image through their own movement, leaving fleeting records of their passage.

Across both bodies of work, presence often appears indirectly: as a shadow, a scent, a fragment, or a form that hovers at the edge of recognition. By foregrounding these partial encounters, the artists invite viewers to consider perception as an ecological process shaped by attention, time, and the more-than-human world. The resulting works open spaces where surfaces hold memory, forms remain fluid, and the act of seeing becomes a shared field between human and nonhuman forms of awareness.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 9.