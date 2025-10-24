ICOSA Collective presents "Pardon Me While I Dissociate" opening reception

Dissociation, a mental process of detachment in response to trauma, has increasingly entered the cultural lexicon as a way to describe one’s response to experiences of sociopolitical overwhelm. While its psychological usage can point to escapism or involuntary physical symptoms such as paralysis, its colloquial definition suggests an action that is both intentional and transitory. Reimagined as a necessary and temporary tool to attain reprieve before snapping back to reality; the term now claims the coping mechanism as a catalyst.

"Pardon Me While I Dissociate," a juried group exhibition featuring 12 distinct artists, examines this expanded definition of dissociation. Together, the works showcase the vast range of emotional responses that occur in an active state of detachment as well as the touchstones and events that bring life back into focus.

Featured artists include Forrest Aderholt, Connie Arismendi, Lee Barber, Joshua Duttweiler, Tahia Farhin Haque, Allysha Farmer, Ling-lin Ku, Brianna McDonald, Mihee Nahm, Weylin Neyra, Brantly Sheffield, and Alvaro J. Soto.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.