ICOSA Collective presents Sarah Hirneisen and Tammie Rubin: "Take Care" opening reception

"Take Care" by Sarah Hirneisen and Tammie Rubin is a valediction, a proclamation, a wish, a blessing, a warning, and a curse. In the exhibition, Hirneisen and Rubin contemplate matters of care through the lens of labor. These perspectives of care range from the invisible domestic, economic, and societal work done by women, their acts of hospitality, gestures of ritual, and operations of bearing witness.

Hirneisen and Rubin are process-based sculptors in which labor is essential for the exploration and execution of their work. Both artists engage in mold-making of the familiar and the transformation of objects through casting and material choices, reframing notions of the function and representational power of objects.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until September 13.