ICOSA Collective presents "Some Kind of Feeling" opening reception

ICOSA Collective presents "Some Kind of Feeling," a juried group exhibition curated by Taylor Danielle Davis.

In a world increasingly dependent on technology to translate and record emotions and memories, how do we truly capture a feeling? How does art serve as a vessel for preserving the emotional truths of our experiences?

"Some Kind of Feeling: showcases works that evoke the fleeting nature of emotion and memory, asking how we preserve the essence of our lived realities as evidence of existence. Through diverse mediums and subject matters, these artists explore the in-between space of feeling — an emotional space that affirms our humanity and stands in its own authenticity.

In the search for clarity amid chaos, "Some Kind of Feeling" offers a sensory and emotional encounter, functioning as both a record and an awakening. These works invite reflection inward and outward, urging us to trust art’s power to transcend words and logic, creating a direct connection to the essence of what it means to feel.

Featured artists include Eric Acuña, Yasmeen Arkadan, Molly Brocklehurst, Gabrielle Berens, Nicole Durham, Joshua Duttweiler, Xiang Gao, Kendall Gilliam, Melanie Martinez, Mathew McIntyre, Sirena Nieves, Carly Ostler, Isaac Rowry, Hayun Surl, Yvonne Uwah, and Kemi Yemi-Ese.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 23.