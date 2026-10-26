ICOSA Collective presents "The Overview Effect" opening reception

ICOSA presents "The Overview Effect," a juried group exhibition curated by Dennis Nance. Pulled from the orbit of an open call, the works in the exhibition propose a constellation of ideas, materials, and processes.

The artists in the exhibition find connections through personal histories, offer new perspectives on our current moment, and ask questions that may not have answers. The title of the exhibition, "The Overview Effect," is a term popularized by author and space philosopher Frank White to describe the experience of astronauts seeing Earth from space and is borrowed from the research of artist Laura J. Lawson.

This cognitive shift parallels the sense of awe and wonder sometimes experienced looking out at a vast natural landscape, shifting our understanding of connections between individuals and a larger understanding of our world. Parallel to this effect, this collection of works proposes opportunities to disrupt our habitual ways of seeing through observation, discovery, and the potential for new paths of understanding.

Featured artists include Eric Acuña, Megan Baker, Lindsay Barras, Olivia Kristina Bell, Matthew Bourbon, Dario Salvatore Bucheli, Lauren Janelle Butler, John Dickinson, Cindy Elizabeth, Sean Michael Gaulager, Meg Griffiths, Kelsey Hughes, Jessica Lambert, Laura J. Lawson, Mathew McIntyre, Hope Mora, Zezelia Olson, Dana Perrotti, Seth Prestwood, Hilary Rochow, S Rodriguez, Andew Sakamoto, Lynn Wilkes Armstrong, and DM Witman.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.