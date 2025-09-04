ICOSA Collective presents TJ Lemanski & Seth Relentless: "Year Zero" opening reception

In this exhibition, Seth Relentless applies the concept of Year Zero as a cultural reset, dismantling the exhausted superhero archetype and rebuilding it from the ground up. Using unconventional yet familiar materials, he deconstructs the polished, commodified hero and exposes how it functions as a template for masculinity. Rather than accepting this ideal as inevitable, the work tears it down to create space for new, more honest forms of strength that are messy, vulnerable, and evolving.

For "Year Zero," TJ Lemanski expands two existing bodies of work which for him ride the line of history museum and folk art altar; two bodies of work that wonder what is worth saving and what is worth remembering. Collecting building rubble from demolition sites, Lemanski treats both beloved buildings and quotidian architecture the same, mounted in shadowboxes as incomplete puzzles, echoing the flat files of an archive or an archaeological dig.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 25.