ICOSA Collective presents Veronica Ceci and Erin Cunningham: "Perception Technique" opening reception

ICOSA Collective presents "Perception Technique," an exhibition of new independent and collaborative work by Veronica Ceci and Erin Cunningham. Featuring sculptural objects, large-scale installations, and two site-specific collaborative works unfolding across the gallery, the exhibition foregrounds shared inquiry through material, process, and form.

"Perception Technique" takes as its point of departure a shared nostalgia, not for the social structures of the past, but for histories of making and fabrication. Ceci and Cunningham draw from extensive training in techniques that were once industrial and ubiquitous, and are now largely bespoke, reserved for specialized or high-end production. Through this lens, the exhibition considers how skilled labor and process carry cultural memory long after their original utility has faded.

Working with materials including copper, steel, pewter, sugar, ink, and glass, the artists employ a palette of deep, warm, reflective tones that evoke heat, fire, and transformation. Tools are treated as sculptural forms and objects as symbolic systems, with recurring motifs of weaving, embroidery, measurement, and cutting. These gestures collapse distinctions between tool and object, use and ornament, function and abstraction.

Across both individual and collaborative works, "Perception Technique" emphasizes the action of the body on materials as a form of knowledge, learned through repetition, resistance, and touch rather than language. These processes quietly challenge gendered expectations surrounding labor and craft, reframing historically feminized or industrial techniques as sites of agency, rigor, and aesthetic intelligence.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 28.