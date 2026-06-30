Impact Arts presents Season Sneak Peek

Summer Stock Austin alumni and current company members will kick off Impact Arts' Summer Stock Austin 22nd season with a showcase of songs and dance numbers from nearly 20 musicals, celebrating not only the 2026 season ahead, but also the many stories still waiting in the wings.

With a special emphasis on Disney’s Newsies and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), the event offers a first look at the spirit of the summer while also spotlighting musicals they hope to bring to life in future seasons.