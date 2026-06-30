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Impact Arts presents Season Sneak Peek

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Photo courtesy of Impact Arts

Summer Stock Austin alumni and current company members will kick off Impact Arts' Summer Stock Austin 22nd season with a showcase of songs and dance numbers from nearly 20 musicals, celebrating not only the 2026 season ahead, but also the many stories still waiting in the wings.

With a special emphasis on Disney’s Newsies and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), the event offers a first look at the spirit of the summer while also spotlighting musicals they hope to bring to life in future seasons.

Summer Stock Austin alumni and current company members will kick off Impact Arts' Summer Stock Austin 22nd season with a showcase of songs and dance numbers from nearly 20 musicals, celebrating not only the 2026 season ahead, but also the many stories still waiting in the wings.

With a special emphasis on Disney’s Newsies and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition), the event offers a first look at the spirit of the summer while also spotlighting musicals they hope to bring to life in future seasons.

WHEN

WHERE

McCullough Theatre
2375 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/152754/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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