Independence Brewing presents 20th Anniversary Party

Independence Brewing will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a day of games, bands, and beers. The event will include a 20th anniversary IPA release, tie dye making, Alice in Wonderland games and costume contest, and performances by Bogan Villa and India Tigers in Texas.

