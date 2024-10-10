Independence Brewing presents 20th Anniversary Party
Photo courtesy of Independence Brewing Company
Independence Brewing will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a day of games, bands, and beers. The event will include a 20th anniversary IPA release, tie dye making, Alice in Wonderland games and costume contest, and performances by Bogan Villa and India Tigers in Texas.
