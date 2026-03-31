The 11th annual Indie Meme Film Festival celebrates bold and innovative South Asian cinema from around the world. The lineup includes 27 films (six narrative features, four documentaries, and 17 short films).

Hightlights will include the Kick-Off screening of Jitank Singh Gurjar’s Vimukt (In Search of the Sky); the Opening Night presentation of Tribeny Rai’s Shape of Momo, with screenwriter Kislay in attendance; the Centerpiece screening of Ali Asgari’s Divine Comedy, featuring an appearance by screenwriter Alireza Khatami; and the Closing Night presentation of documentary Give It a Shot, with director Vaishali Sinha joining the audience to discuss the film’s impact.

For a full schedule of events, go to the festival website.