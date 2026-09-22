Indrajit Banerjee presents Timeless Ragas

Timeless Ragas is an intimate evening of Hindustani classical music featuring sitarist Indrajit Banerjee. Through the rich, resonant voice of the sitar, Banerjee will guide listeners into the world of raga - an Indian classical tradition in which melody, rhythm, mood, and improvisation unfold in the moment.
Timeless Ragas is an intimate evening of Hindustani classical music featuring sitarist Indrajit Banerjee. Through the rich, resonant voice of the sitar, Banerjee will guide listeners into the world of raga - an Indian classical tradition in which melody, rhythm, mood, and improvisation unfold in the moment.
WHEN
WHERE
Asian American Resource Center
8401 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://www.indrajitbanerjee.com/timelessragas
TICKET INFO
$30
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