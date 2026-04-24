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Interfaith Action of Central Texas presents 2026 Hope Awards

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Photo courtesy of Mike Blair

Interfaith Action of Central Texas, an Austin nonprofit that cultivates peace and respect through interfaith dialogue, service, and celebration, will present their annual Hope Awards.

The event will celebrate the theme “Amazing Faiths,” honoring the diverse beliefs, traditions, and communities that help shape Texas. The honoree and guest speaker will be Mike Blair, former EVP Senior Creative Director at GSD&M. Blair is widely recognized for helping pioneer the iconic Don’t Mess With Texas campaign.

Interfaith Action of Central Texas, an Austin nonprofit that cultivates peace and respect through interfaith dialogue, service, and celebration, will present their annual Hope Awards.

The event will celebrate the theme “Amazing Faiths,” honoring the diverse beliefs, traditions, and communities that help shape Texas. The honoree and guest speaker will be Mike Blair, former EVP Senior Creative Director at GSD&M. Blair is widely recognized for helping pioneer the iconic Don’t Mess With Texas campaign.

WHEN

WHERE

Bullock Texas State History Museum
1800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://hellofund.io/app/public/bidapp/hopeawards26

TICKET INFO

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