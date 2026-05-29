International Ballet Stars presents Swan Lake

Swan Lake is a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Featuring a cast of dancers from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and principal dancers from Ukraine.

Every scene - from the poetic “Dance of the Little Swans” to Odile’s dazzling 32 fouetté turns - is a celebration of classical ballet in its most pure and expressive form.