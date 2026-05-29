International Ballet Stars presents Swan Lake

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TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Swan Lake is a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.
Featuring a cast of dancers from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and principal dancers from Ukraine.
Every scene - from the poetic “Dance of the Little Swans” to Odile’s dazzling 32 fouetté turns - is a celebration of classical ballet in its most pure and expressive form.
Swan Lake is a story of love, magic, and triumph, brought to life through the choreography of Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.
Featuring a cast of dancers from Moldova, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, United Kingdom, Brazil, Poland, United States, Japan, Turkey, Armenia, Tajikistan, Belarus, and principal dancers from Ukraine.
Every scene - from the poetic “Dance of the Little Swans” to Odile’s dazzling 32 fouetté turns - is a celebration of classical ballet in its most pure and expressive form.
$54-$154.80