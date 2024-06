Inversion Ensemble will present the premiere performances of Adelina the Jester, a chamber oratorio about the only woman working as a court jester in England in 1086. No doom and gloom here, only beautiful music by Andrew Grainger with the witty words by Katie Bender that all highlight medieval comedy at its best: rude, crude, and raunchy.

Contemporary dancers will express the emotions flowing from the text and move some plot points forward. Trevor Shaw, Inversion Artistic Director, conducts.