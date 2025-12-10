Invoke Presents: Under the Hood with Diana Burgess

Multi-instrumental string quartet Invoke will present their Under the Hood series, which explores the boundaries between genres and pairs the sound of the string quartet with some of Austin's greatest musicians. Invoke will be joined by Diana Burgess, a cellist, educator, and composer based in Austin. Since 2010 Diana has been a member of Austin orchestral pop band Mother Falcon, with which she has toured throughout the United States and Canada, performed for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert, and collaborated with artists including Ben Sollee, Kaki King, Amanda Palmer, Todd Reynolds, and Gina Chavez.