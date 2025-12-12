ISHIDA Dance Company presents Rara avis, a highly physical and emotionally resonant program. Rara avis follows a singer who struggles with imposter syndrome as she returns to stage after taking a hiatus. The program includes Mutual Comfort by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and a new dance theater work by British-Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever.
WHEN
WHERE
The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://my.thelongcenter.org/4216
TICKET INFO
$30-$120
