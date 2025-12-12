ISHIDA Dance Company presents Rara avis, a highly physical and emotionally resonant program. Rara avis follows a singer who struggles with imposter syndrome as she returns to stage after taking a hiatus. The program includes Mutual Comfort by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and a new dance theater work by British-Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever.

ISHIDA Dance Company presents Rara avis, a highly physical and emotionally resonant program. Rara avis follows a singer who struggles with imposter syndrome as she returns to stage after taking a hiatus. The program includes Mutual Comfort by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and a new dance theater work by British-Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.