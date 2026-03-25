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Ive in concert

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Photo courtesy of Ive

K-pop girl group Ive comes to Austin in support of their new album, Revive+.

K-pop girl group Ive comes to Austin in support of their new album, Revive+.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/ive-world-tour-show-what-i-austin-texas-07-29-2026/event/3A00646D9AC79120

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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