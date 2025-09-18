Ivory Vault presents "Four Plus One Equals Now" opening reception

Ivory Vault presents "four plus one equals now," an immersive group exhibition. Featuring the politically charged works of Tim Kerr, the mystical visions of Win Wallace, the textural explorations of Josh House, and the collaborative sculptural environments of Terry & Sarah Snow, the show highlights the power of creativity rooted in the present moment.

Together, these artists weave a vivid conversation between place, material, and spirit, offering audiences a chance to experience art that is both urgent and timeless.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through October 30.