Deep in the Heart will bring together an all-star lineup of country music favorites Josh Abbott Band, Carly Pearce, Casey Donahew, Kaitlin Butts, The Panhandlers, Wade Bowen, and more for a special benefit concert.

In the wake of devastating floods across Texas, the artists are coming together to raise funds and hope for the communities impacted. Proceeds from this event will go directly toward recovery and rebuilding efforts across Kerr County.