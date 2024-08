Boots and Bling will feature a dinner prepared by Salt Kitchen, Jail to Jobs' culinary program, in addition to live entertainment from Frankie Ballard, a live auction, and more, all while supporting a cause that makes a difference in the lives of young people in the Austin area.

Boots and Bling is the signature fundraiser for Jail to Jobs, an innovative mentorship program dedicated to empowering justice-involved youth to discover their purpose and ultimately thrive post-incarceration.