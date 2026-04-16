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Jarrott Productions presents Destination

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Image courtesy of Jarrott Productions

Jarrott Productions will present the Southwest regional premiere of Destination, a poignant, funny, and deeply human new play by George Ayres about second chances.

When 83-year-old widower and retired architect Howard Wright faces unexpected personal and health-related crises, he escapes his Houston assisted living facility, determined to break free from his own stasis and take matters into his own hands.

Destination is a bittersweet yet humorous look at life and love among a generation that is on the losing end of both of those notions.

Jarrott Productions will present the Southwest regional premiere of Destination, a poignant, funny, and deeply human new play by George Ayres about second chances.

When 83-year-old widower and retired architect Howard Wright faces unexpected personal and health-related crises, he escapes his Houston assisted living facility, determined to break free from his own stasis and take matters into his own hands.

Destination is a bittersweet yet humorous look at life and love among a generation that is on the losing end of both of those notions.

WHEN

WHERE

Trinity Street Playhouse
901 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.jarrottproductions.com/destination

TICKET INFO

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