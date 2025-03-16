In 2010, Jason Bonham - son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - introduced Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening. A spectacle of musicianship, visuals, lighting, and storytelling, the band performs the music of the classic rock band.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12175
TICKET INFO
$45-$135
