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Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour

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Photo courtesy of Jimmy O. Yang

Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He starred in the 2024 limited series Interior Chinatown on Hulu. Yang has put out three standup specials in his career: Guess How Much (2020), Good Deal (2023), and Finally Home (2026).

Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He starred in the 2024 limited series Interior Chinatown on Hulu. Yang has put out three standup specials in his career: Guess How Much (2020), Good Deal (2023), and Finally Home (2026).

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2027-01-30-jimmy-o-yang-has-no-friends-tour-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

$65-$383

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