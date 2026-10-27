Jimmy O. Yang Has No Friends Tour

Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He starred in the 2024 limited series Interior Chinatown on Hulu. Yang has put out three standup specials in his career: Guess How Much (2020), Good Deal (2023), and Finally Home (2026).
Jimmy O. Yang is a comedian and actor best known for Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, and Space Force, where he also served as a writer. He starred in the 2024 limited series Interior Chinatown on Hulu. Yang has put out three standup specials in his career: Guess How Much (2020), Good Deal (2023), and Finally Home (2026).
WHEN
WHERE
Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)