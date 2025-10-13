Quantcast

Jimmy Webb in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Henry Diltz

Jimmy Webb has released over 30 albums in his career, most recently SlipCover in 2019.

Jimmy Webb has released over 30 albums in his career, most recently SlipCover in 2019.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12953

TICKET INFO

$50-$80

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.