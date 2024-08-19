Jimmy Webb in concert

Jimmy Webb has written songs that transcend generations and genres - think "Wichita Lineman," "MacArthur Park," "By the Time I Get to Phoenix," and "Didn’t We." During this evening, audiences will hear the Grammy Award winner’s songs and stories about working with Glen Campbell, Frank Sinatra, Linda Ronstadt, Art Garfunkel, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Stateside at the Paramount
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11515/11516
TICKET INFO
$49.50-$79.50
