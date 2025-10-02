John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies presents Nickel Boys

The John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies will host Oscar-nominated director and award-winning photographer RaMell Ross, who will be in residence with the department at The University of Texas at Austin for two days of programming, including film screenings and a seminar.
The residency kicks off with a screening of Ross’ Oscar-nominated film Nickel Boys (2024), an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same title. Ross will be joined in conversation by UT Austin professor Roger Reeves following the screening.
Admission is free with RSVP.