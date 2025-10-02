Quantcast

John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies presents Nickel Boys

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Orion Pictures

The John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies will host Oscar-nominated director and award-winning photographer RaMell Ross, who will be in residence with the department at The University of Texas at Austin for two days of programming, including film screenings and a seminar.

The residency kicks off with a screening of Ross’ Oscar-nominated film Nickel Boys (2024), an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same title. Ross will be joined in conversation by UT Austin professor Roger Reeves following the screening.

The John L. Warfield Center for African and African American Studies will host Oscar-nominated director and award-winning photographer RaMell Ross, who will be in residence with the department at The University of Texas at Austin for two days of programming, including film screenings and a seminar.

The residency kicks off with a screening of Ross’ Oscar-nominated film Nickel Boys (2024), an adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by the same title. Ross will be joined in conversation by UT Austin professor Roger Reeves following the screening.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody College of Communication
300 W Dean Keeton St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://liberalarts.utexas.edu/caaas/events/ramell-ross-in-residence

TICKET INFO

Admission is free with RSVP.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.