Quantcast

Joyce Manor in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Dan Monick

Joyce Manor comes to Austin in support of their new album, I Used To Go To This Bar.

Joyce Manor comes to Austin in support of their new album, I Used To Go To This Bar.

WHEN

WHERE

Stubb's Bar-B-Q
801 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0063429A425BEA

TICKET INFO

$48-$144

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.