Julian Lage Quartet in concert

Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation, Julian Lage has spent more than a decade searching through the myriad strains of American musical history. The California-born New York-based musician has collaborated with Gary Burton and John Zorn, as well as duo projects with Nels Cline, Chris Eldridge and Fred Hersch, among others.
Hailed as one of the most prodigious guitarists of his generation, Julian Lage has spent more than a decade searching through the myriad strains of American musical history. The California-born New York-based musician has collaborated with Gary Burton and John Zorn, as well as duo projects with Nels Cline, Chris Eldridge and Fred Hersch, among others.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14283
TICKET INFO
$59-$85
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