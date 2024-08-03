Kalabrina Productions presents Over the Lege Part 7: The Last Laughs!
Steve Rogers Photography, Stephanie Chiarello
Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say, only, political satire show based solely on the Texas Legislature. Have you heard of Greg Abbott? Dan Patrick? Morons? This show is a combination of musical numbers, sketches, and poignant interviews with legislative celebrities.
