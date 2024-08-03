Quantcast

Kalabrina Productions presents Over the Lege Part 7: The Last Laughs!

eventdetail
Steve Rogers Photography, Stephanie Chiarello

Over the Lege is the No. 1, and some say, only, political satire show based solely on the Texas Legislature. Have you heard of Greg Abbott? Dan Patrick? Morons? This show is a combination of musical numbers, sketches, and poignant interviews with legislative celebrities.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://events.humanitix.com/over-the-lege-part-7?c=culturemap

TICKET INFO

$15-$25

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
