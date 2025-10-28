Quantcast

KC & the Sunshine Band in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of KC & the Sunshine Band

KC & the Sunshine Band are known for songs like "Give It Up”, “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “Please Don’t Go,” “Get Down Tonight,” “Boogie Shoes.” “I’m Your Boogie Man,” and “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty.” The band has released 15 albums in their career, most recently A Sunshine Christmas in 2015.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2026-01-31-kc-and-the-sunshine-band-at-8-pm

TICKET INFO

