KevOnStage: Grief Sucks

Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, comes to Austin as part of his 2026 tour: Grief Sucks: A One Man Show. With his humor and quick-wit rooted in faith, family, and relatability, KevOnStage channels personal loss into a comedy experience.
Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, comes to Austin as part of his 2026 tour: Grief Sucks: A One Man Show. With his humor and quick-wit rooted in faith, family, and relatability, KevOnStage channels personal loss into a comedy experience.