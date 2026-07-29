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KevOnStage: Grief Sucks

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Photo courtesy of KevOnStage

Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, comes to Austin as part of his 2026 tour: Grief Sucks: A One Man Show. With his humor and quick-wit rooted in faith, family, and relatability, KevOnStage channels personal loss into a comedy experience.

Actor, comedian, and content creator Kevin Fredericks, known as KevOnStage, comes to Austin as part of his 2026 tour: Grief Sucks: A One Man Show. With his humor and quick-wit rooted in faith, family, and relatability, KevOnStage channels personal loss into a comedy experience.

WHEN

WHERE

Emo's Austin
2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/grief-sucks-a-one-man-show-austin-texas-11-27-2026/event/3A0064E6E42CC53F

TICKET INFO

$58-$96

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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