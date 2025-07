The Kidz Bop: Certified Bop Tour is a high-energy concert that features family-friendly versions of today’s biggest pop hits, including “espresso,” “HOT TO GO,” and “Dance Monkey.” The interactive concert will feature eye-popping visuals, engaging stage design, and the fan-favorite Daddy Dance Off. There will also be a special opening performance by Snoop Dogg’s DOGGYLAND*, a colorful crew of musical pups that sing, dance, and rap their way into kids’ hearts.