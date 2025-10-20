Kind Clinic presents Blue Dress Bar Crawl

The 5th Annual Blue Dress Bar Crawl will bring energy and style while uniting the community to raise funds for Kind Clinic. The crawl will start at The Iron Bear before moving on to Oilcan Harry's, Rain on 4th, and Highland.

Host Vylette Ward will kick things off at The Iron Bear, followed by Dirty Dynasty Bingo with Lady Grackle and Cupcake at Oilcan Harry's, an Awesome Sunday Drag Show with Nadine Hughes, Maeve Haven, and Vylette Ward at Rain on 4th, and an Awards and Dance Party at Highland.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their best blue outfit, as there will be a variety of awards for the best dressed.