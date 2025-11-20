Quantcast

Kira Fontana: O Holy Night

eventdetail
Photo by Margo Moritz

Singer-songwriter and composer Kira Fontana and a 30-piece string orchestra willlpresent a Christmas concert that will feature soul-stirring arrangements of classic Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live)
310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.acllive.com/event/2025-12-21-kira-fontana-o-holy-night-at-7-pm?utm_campaign=acllive_shows&utm_medium=email&utm_source=acllive_newsletter&utm_audience=mofu_&utm_content=engage_kira_fontana_o_holy_night_122125_tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
