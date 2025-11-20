Kira Fontana: O Holy Night

Singer-songwriter and composer Kira Fontana and a 30-piece string orchestra willlpresent a Christmas concert that will feature soul-stirring arrangements of classic Christmas carols such as "O Holy Night," "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and more.

