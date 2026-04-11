Kira Fontana presents Encounter the Light: A Festival of Hope
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Photo courtesy of James Fairley
Encounter the Light: A Festival of Hope features the music of Kira Fontana, whose sound fuses vocals, cinematic depth, and global influences. There will be local food trucks onsite, and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets.
Encounter the Light: A Festival of Hope features the music of Kira Fontana, whose sound fuses vocals, cinematic depth, and global influences. There will be local food trucks onsite, and guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets.
WHEN
WHERE
Moody Amphitheater
1401 Trinity St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.thelightatx.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.