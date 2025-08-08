KMFA Classical 89.5 presents 5th Annual Austin Arts Mixer

The 5th Annual Austin Arts Mixer is a community event celebrating Austin’s arts and culture scene. Participants will get to meet representatives from more than 30 local arts organizations, learn about upcoming shows and events, and discover ways to get involved.

There will be complimentary bites from Alfred’s Catering and beverages from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Milam & Greene Whiskey, WildGins Co., Dos Cuernos Tequila, Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen, and Twin Liquors, along with a special menu of non-alcoholic cocktails from The Elevated Bear.